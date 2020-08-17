US reps eye mental health telemedicine for rural veterans

BANGOR, Maine (AP) -

A Maine congressman is working across the aisle with a Republican from Indiana on a proposal that would create mental health telemedicine services for veterans in rural parts of the country.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, is working on the proposal with Rep. Jim Banks.

Their bill would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to create programs at three VA facilities that use computerized cognitive behavioral therapy to treat veterans who suffer from conditions such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

