Two people on plane that crashed in Surry Monday night, no injuries reported

SURRY, Maine (WABI) - Two people were on board a plane that crashed in Surry on Monday night.

According to the Maine Marine Patrol the two were not injured.

Authorities say that the plane crashed in the water of Morgan Bay around 5:30.

The two on board were able to exit the plane and swim safely to shore.

State Police are currently on scene as the investigation into what caused the plane to go down is underway.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

