Two people killed in Lincoln County crash Friday night
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Maine (WABI) -
Two people died in a crash on Route 17 in Jefferson Friday night.
According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Robert Crowe and 26-year-old Hailey Robinson, both of Thomaston were killed when the car Crowe was driving crossed the centerline and hit a pick-up head on.
Robinson was a passenger in Crowe’s car.
Police say Crowe was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
The driver of the truck and one of his passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A second passenger declined medical attention at the scene.
Police continue to investigate.
