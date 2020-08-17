Advertisement

Scattered Showers & Storms Late Tonight & Tuesday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -From the First Alert Forecast Center: A storm sliding east across north central Canada will pull a cold front towards and then through New England tonight and tomorrow. The slow-moving front will bring increasing clouds to Maine this evening, with scattered showers developing as the evening moves along, with the steadiest showers likely falling across the western parts of the state. Low temps tonight will run in the 50s all across the Pine Tree State.

 On and off showers and possibly a few scattered thundershowers will continue during the day tomorrow as the cold front continues to slowly cross our region. Once again, the steadiest and heaviest showers and thundershowers tomorrow will likely fall across the north and western mountains, with somewhat lighter showers falling over southern and coastal Maine. The combination of clouds, showers and a light onshore breeze will hold the temps in the mid 60s to lower 70s tomorrow.

 Any lingering showers will likely move offshore tomorrow evening as the cold front slides east of our region. Wednesday will feature more sun than clouds as high pressure currently located over the Northern Plains states moves east towards New England, with a bit more cloud cover likely over the north and mountains. The temps Wednesday will run a few degrees below normal as highs range from the upper 60s north to the mid 70s south. The high will bring Maine bright and pleasant conditions both Thursday and Friday as it continues to build into the Northeast.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, scattered showers likely late, with a light southerly breeze and low temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thundershowers, with a southerly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: More sun than clouds, brightest south, with a westerly breeze between 7 and 14 mph and high temps in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the 70s to near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with high temps in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

