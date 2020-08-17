Police say Bangor charged with attempting to steal car

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after police say he tried stealing the vehicle of a family that had pulled over to the side of the road to take pictures.

27-year-old Benjamin Parker is charged with robbery and assault.

Bangor Police Department officials say officers responded to a report of an attempted car theft Sunday morning.

They say a family had stopped to take pictures and that's when Parker tried to steal their car.

The driver of the victim noticed Parker in the driver seat - police say a struggle ensued, with Parker hitting the vehicle's owner with what was believed to be a copy of the bible.

According to authorities, Parker was pulled from the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was found behind a house on Cedar Street.

A copy of the bible was found, too.

Parker, who was on probation, is being held on $900 bail at Penobscot County Jail.

