Old Town man who evaded police by swimming in river has been charged with domestic violence crimes

Fox went to the hospital for evaluation and then to jail the next day.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

An Old Town man who spent twelve hours on a rock in the middle of the Penobscot River evading police has been charged with domestic violence crimes.

27 year old Tyron Fox is charged with assault, criminal mischief, and refusing to submit to arrest.

Police say in the early morning hours of August 3rd, they were called to a residence on Whistle Way where Fox had allegedly hurt a woman.

By the time they arrived, Fox had taken off.

He was believed to be armed with a knife, causing authorities to issue a warning to those who live in that area.

When they found him a couple hours later near the railroad tracks on Water Street, police say Fox went into the river.

We’re told he swam downstream several times, stopping on islands to rest.

Fox climbed onto a rock where he stayed until mid afternoon when police were able boat to him and take him into custody.

Fox went to the hospital for evaluation and then to jail the next day.

He was later released on $60 bail.

Fox is due in court Thursday.

