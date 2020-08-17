Advertisement

Mainers now able to request absentee ballots online

Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -

Mainers are now able to request an absentee ballot to be sent to them through the mail through a new online service.

The Online Absentee Ballot Request Service went live on the Maine Secretary of State's website on Monday.

The official deadline to request a ballot is Oct. 29, although the U.S. Postal Service is recommending that residents request absentee ballots at least 15 days before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. That recommendation was sent to Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in a letter that was made public last Friday.

After a request for a ballot is submitted, a resident will receive an email with a confirmation number. A municipal clerk will then verify that person is eligible to vote in Maine, and will send that person's ballot beginning in early October, officials said.

The secretary of state’s office also announced Monday a new option for those with disabilities to request an “accessible” absentee ballot. That option will go live in mid-September, officials said.

Our newly redesigned Absentee Ballot Request Service is now live:...

Posted by Maine Department of the Secretary of State on Monday, 17 August 2020

