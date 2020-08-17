Maine Children’s Home expecting increased need for Christmas Program in 2020

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - There’s still more than four months to go until Christmas, but one Maine organization has already started the planning process.

The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers wants to make sure every child has something to unwrap each year.

In 2019, the Maine Children’s Home handed out more than 1,700 boxes filled with gifts and winter essentials.

Due to what’s expected to be an increased need this year, they’re asking for help earlier than usual.

Anyone who’s able is asked to contribute by September 16th, which marks 100 days until Christmas.

The Maine Children’s Home has put together an Amazon Wish List and a list of basic essentials. They’re only accepting new items this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The earlier gift-giving deadline will also allow volunteers more time to put the packages together while following social distancing guidelines.

More information and additional ways to donate can be found here.

