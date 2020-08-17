Glenburn woman, Old Town man face trafficking charges of $125,000 worth of drugs

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Glenburn woman and an Old Town man facing charges involving $125,000 worth of drugs went before a judge on Monday.

30-year-old Danielle McBreairty and 37-year-old Michael Beal were arrested at his Old Town apartment on Saturday.

They both face multiple charges involving more than a half kilo of cocaine and the same amount of heroin and fentanyl.

The state prosecutor said in court on Monda the drugs valued more than $125,000.

McBreairty is also on bail for what the state says is the largest non-federal drug prosecution in the state.

“Where less than six months ago she was on bail for four pounds or two kilos of methamphetamine and another 500 grams of fentanyl in that case,” Jason Horn, State Prosecutor, said.

Caitlyn Smith, Defense Attorney, said, “Not that we’re arguing probable cause here, your honor, but the drugs were found in a location that she does not live at, they were found in a box that was not next to her, they were found in a bedroom where she does not live. She just happened to be there at the time of the search.”

In February we reported McBreairty being arrested in a drug bust n Brunswick.

Police say she and three others were in possession of $60,000 of crystal meth and cocaine.

McBreairty is being held on $100,000 bail.

Beal on $25,000.

They’re both set to appear in court again in October.

