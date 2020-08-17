Advertisement

Deadline to apply for permit in Maine’s expanded deer hunt

The deadline to apply for a place in the permit lottery is Monday at 11:59 p.m.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -

The deadline to apply for a permit to participate in a deer hunt that promises a high level of participation has arrived in Maine. Maine biologists proposed offering nearly 110,000 “any deer” permits this year, and an advisory panel recently approved the total.

That’s the most in state history.

Biologists have said they want to encourage more deer hunting because the deer have exhibited strong survival over winters.

The state uses the deer hunt to control the population of the animals to help prevent health hazards such as car accidents and disease.

