Advertisement

Center Theatre offers after school program for high school students

The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering a new after school program for high school students.
The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering a new after school program for high school students.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -

The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering a new after school program for high school students. 

Their Theatrical Arts and Technology Program starts on August 31st.

There will be two, eight-week sessions. One session will meet weekly on Monday and Tuesday and the other session on Thursday and Friday.All classes will be from 3:30 to 5:30pm at the Center Theatre.

”It’s going to give a chance for high school kids to really gain a deep understanding about both the acting and performance side of the theatre but also the technical side. So, lighting, sound and these days videography is huge because in-person performances aren’t necessarily the thing. So, knowing how to present online in an entertaining way,” says Executive Director Patrick Myers.

Center Theatre is suggesting a $100 cost for each eight-week session but realizes money is an issue for many right now. They will accept anything based on the parent’s ability to pay, no questions asked.

The participants will need to practice distancing and wear masks when appropriate. 

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Little girl makes big backpack donation to Penquis

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We were there as a little girl from Brewer made a big donation for kids all over the area.

Back To School

UMaine prepares campus for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Plexiglass barriers, 300 additional hand sanitizing stations, signage, free masks, and floor markings are all evident.

Back To School

Maine DOE announces all counties remain green for school re-openings

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT
On August 14th, state officials confirmed all Maine counties remain in the green category, allowing for in-person instruction.

News

University of Maine cancels spring break, continues travel restrictions

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
As the University of Maine System prepares students to return to campuses around the state, officials have revealed more details of that plan.

Latest News

Back To School

Survey shows Maine teachers, parents want return to classroom; worried about health, safety

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Department of Education released the results of the survey as school leaders across the state mull over reopening plans for this fall.

News

Waterville Public Schools lay out plans for students who take the bus

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Waterville Public Schools have now begun to tackle plans for students who take the bus.

News

Backpack giveaway to be held in Augusta

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Greater Augusta Back to School Program will be handing out backpacks August 16th.

Back To School

UMaine System planning 3 Phase COVID-19 testing

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
School officials say they will be using three phases of testing.

News

Orono business owners prepare for influx of UMaine students

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT
|
By Brian Sullivan
Orono is a college town. We spoke with business owners about how they are feeling as the start of new school year draws closer.

Family

COMMENTARY: The example we set for our kids is long lasting and not without consequence

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
|
By Jason Old
National Sons and Daughters Day is August 11th. Each day, each hour, each minute, those of us who are parents are challenged to juggle the stress of life and the responsibility to raise our kids the best we know how.