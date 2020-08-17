Center Theatre offers after school program for high school students

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) -

The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering a new after school program for high school students.

Their Theatrical Arts and Technology Program starts on August 31st.

There will be two, eight-week sessions. One session will meet weekly on Monday and Tuesday and the other session on Thursday and Friday.All classes will be from 3:30 to 5:30pm at the Center Theatre.

”It’s going to give a chance for high school kids to really gain a deep understanding about both the acting and performance side of the theatre but also the technical side. So, lighting, sound and these days videography is huge because in-person performances aren’t necessarily the thing. So, knowing how to present online in an entertaining way,” says Executive Director Patrick Myers.

Center Theatre is suggesting a $100 cost for each eight-week session but realizes money is an issue for many right now. They will accept anything based on the parent’s ability to pay, no questions asked.

The participants will need to practice distancing and wear masks when appropriate.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.