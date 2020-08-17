California woman identified as pedestrian who was struck by bus in Bangor on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Police have identified the woman who was seriously hurt when she was struck by a Community Connector bus in Bangor Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that 72 year old Amarylis Fisher from California was hit by a bus that was turning off Hammond Street onto Main Street.

She was brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center where she remains.

No one on the bus was injured.

