California woman identified as pedestrian who was struck by bus in Bangor on Saturday

Woman hit by bus
Woman hit by bus
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Police have identified the woman who was seriously hurt when she was struck by a Community Connector bus in Bangor Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that 72 year old Amarylis Fisher from California was hit by a bus that was turning off Hammond Street onto Main Street.

She was brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center where she remains.

No one on the bus was injured.

