A Pleasant Afternoon Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Partly sunny skies, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity expected for the rest of our Monday. A cold front approaching from the west may trigger a few isolated showers across northern and western Maine this afternoon but otherwise expected a mainly dry day. Temperatures will top off in the 70s to near 80°. Clouds will increase tonight with showers possible after midnight as the cold front continues to push towards the state. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-50s to near 60°.

A cold front will slowly move through the state Tuesday. This will bring us variably cloudy skies with scattered showers possible and maybe a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Humidity levels will come up a bit Tuesday ahead of the front with dewpoints in the upper 50s to mid-60s expected. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s due to the cloudiness and shower activity. Scattered showers will wind down Tuesday night as the front exits the state. We’ve got a good stretch of weather shaping up for the middle and end of the week with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Thursday looks great with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The pleasant weather continues Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80° under partly sunny skies. It looks like humidity along with the chance of some showers and thunderstorms will return to our forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Today: Partly sunny. Highs between 71°-79°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Scattered showers possible late. Lows between 54°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. A bit more humid. Highs between 66°-74°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

