4H members display work through Maine Virtual State Fair

Fairs across the state have been cancelled due to the pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped 4-H members from working hard at creating their typical projects submitted for judging.

This year, they’re just being displayed virtually for everyone to see.

The UMaine Cooperative Extension has created a virtual exhibit hall for members. More than 180 projects from 86 kids across the state have been submitted in the very first Maine State Virtual Fair.

The projects range from art to building models, animal science, sewing, agriculture and more.Each exhibit represents projects completed and skills gained by 4-H members in the last year.

”Trying to create a way that kids could still kind of have their experience because COVID-19 has really shifted what 4-H has been able to do. We wanted to make sure they could still have an opportunity to educate the public in what they’ve been working on,” says Kristy Ouellette, Extension Educator.

The virtual exhibit hall will be open for public viewing through September 15th.

