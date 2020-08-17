Advertisement

4H members display work through Maine Virtual State Fair

UMaine Cooperative Extension creates virtual exhibit hall for members
4H members display projects in Maine Virtual State Fair
4H members display projects in Maine Virtual State Fair(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Fairs across the state have been cancelled due to the pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped 4-H members from working hard at creating their typical projects submitted for judging. 

This year, they’re just being displayed virtually for everyone to see.

The UMaine Cooperative Extension has created a virtual exhibit hall for members. More than 180 projects from 86 kids across the state have been submitted in the very first Maine State Virtual Fair.

The projects range from art to building models, animal science, sewing, agriculture and more.Each exhibit represents projects completed and skills gained by 4-H members in the last year.

”Trying to create a way that kids could still kind of have their experience because COVID-19 has really shifted what 4-H has been able to do. We wanted to make sure they could still have an opportunity to educate the public in what they’ve been working on,” says Kristy Ouellette, Extension Educator.

The virtual exhibit hall will be open for public viewing through September 15th.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police say Bangor charged with attempting to steal car

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Parker, who was on probation, is being held on $900 bail at Penobscot County Jail.

News

Glenburn woman, Old Town man face trafficking charges of $125,000 worth of drugs

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
They're both set to appear in court again in October.

News

Little girl makes big backpack donation to Penquis

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We were there as a little girl from Brewer made a big donation for kids all over the area.

News

Two people on plane that crashed in Surry Monday night, no injuries reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Two people were on board a plane that crashed in Surry on Monday night.

Latest News

Back To School

Center Theatre offers after school program for high school students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will be offering a new after school program for high school students.

News

UMaine prepares campus for fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

3rd Annual Corporal Cole Memorial 5k goes virtual but there’s still time to sign up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Race organizers say that registration is down this year due to coronavirus concerns but the race will go on.

News

Wildfires continue to burn at a record pace across Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Wildfires continue to burn at a record pace across Maine

Coronavirus

24 new cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding reception in Millinocket

Updated: 4 hours ago
65 people attended the reception on August 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.

News

California woman identified as pedestrian who was struck by bus in Bangor on Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
She was brought to Eastern Maine Medical Center where she remains.