3rd Annual Corporal Cole Memorial 5k goes virtual but there’s still time to sign up

The third annual Corporal Cole Memorial run has, like many things, gone virtual this year. But a small group will be running together this Sunday in Norridgewock.

The leader of the pack is Bruce Farrin. The soon to be 87-year-old will be running in his third 5-k to honor Somerset County Deputy Eugene Cole.

Cole was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

The group will be running from Mill Stream Elementary School, including Cole’s wife Sheryl.

Race organizers say that registration is down this year due to coronavirus concerns but the race will go on.

“We are moving forward in the Corporal Cole way by putting one foot in front of the other and doing the next right thing,” says Jessica Gleason, Race Organizer.

There is still time to sign up and participate virtually. Registration for the 5k is $25. You can sign up through noon on Sunday.

All of the proceeds are put towards a memorial scholarship in Corporal Cole’s name.

