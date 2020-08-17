Advertisement

3rd Annual Corporal Cole Memorial 5k goes virtual but there’s still time to sign up

Corporal Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty in 2018.
Corporal Eugene Cole was killed in the line of duty in 2018.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Norridgewok, Maine (WABI) -

The third annual Corporal Cole Memorial run has, like many things, gone virtual this year. But a small group will be running together this Sunday in Norridgewock. 

The leader of the pack is Bruce Farrin. The soon to be 87-year-old will be running in his third 5-k to honor Somerset County Deputy Eugene Cole.

Cole was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

The group will be running from Mill Stream Elementary School, including Cole’s wife Sheryl.

Race organizers say that registration is down this year due to coronavirus concerns but the race will go on.

“We are moving forward in the Corporal Cole way by putting one foot in front of the other and doing the next right thing,” says Jessica Gleason, Race Organizer.

There is still time to sign up and participate virtually. Registration for the 5k is $25. You can sign up through noon on Sunday.

All of the proceeds are put towards a memorial scholarship in Corporal Cole’s name.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Competition heats up at 2nd annual Chamber Smokin BBQ

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
6 teams competed to find out who has the best bbq skills.

Community

Historic fort in desperate need of repair

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
150 year old fort needs major preservation work.

News

Champion the Cure Challenge nearing $250,000 goal

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Champion the Cure goes virtual

Community

Winslow holds 49th Blueberry Festival

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This is the 49th year that the festival will take place.

Latest News

Community

Some Theatre Company preparing for their first live performance since the start of the pandemic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:44 AM EDT
Some Theatre Company prepares for The Haunting of Hill House

Community

Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT
Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Community

MDI Arts for Justice seeking artists for pop-up art show

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This exhibition plans to explore issues of racial justice and inspire positive change from a place of creativity within the local community.

News

Anonymous donor gives $70,000 to small businesses and charitable organizations in Skowhegan

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
An anonymous donor gave the grant to 10 businesses and charitable organizations.

Community

Bangor thrift store seeking volunteers

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Saturday is their busiest day and they could use a few extra hands.

Community

Camden to host Summer Sounds Concert on Sunday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The concert is put on by the town and Camden National Bank.