24 new cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding reception in Millinocket

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW)

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a recent wedding reception in Millinocket, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday.

65 people attended the reception on August 7 at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, the CDC said.

18 people who attended the reception and six others who came in close contact with attendees tested positive for coronavirus. All of the people who tested positive are Maine residents, the CDC said, however officials did not say if any attendees were from out-of-state.

Investigators are talking to officials at the inn to determine the nature of the event, such as whether it was held indoors or outdoors. Up to 50 people can gather in a shared space indoors, while up to 100 can gather in outdoor spaces.

The Maine CDC is urging anyone who attended any event at the Big Moose Inn who may be showing COVID-19 symptoms to contact their health care provider immediately. Symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches among many others.

