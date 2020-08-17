13 new cases of COVID-19 in Penobscot County, 432 active cases in Maine as of Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 29 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

Monday, data shows that Penobscot County is seeing the biggest increase of all of the counties.

The total case count is now 4,197.

The CDC reports 27 new cases Monday.

Two cases have been reclassified and added to the total.

Maine now has 432 active cases.

3,638 people have recovered.

COVID 19 data Monday, August 17 (WABI)

When it comes to the county by county breakdown, Penobscot County has an increase of 13 cases Monday.

Of the total, 50 of them are active.

Piscataquis County has increase of one case with eight cases active.

Eight cases are active in Somerset County, which saw an overall an increase of three cases.

Washington County has one new case and four are active.

