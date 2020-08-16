Variably Cloudy With A Few Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is positioned to our northeast. Along with this will be mostly sunny skies to start the day. However, clouds will likely build during the morning and afternoon. A few showers are possible today, mainly in the southern half of the state. Highs today will top out in the 70s for much of the region. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight, lows will drop back to the 50s statewide.

A cold front will approach the state on Monday. It will likely stay to our west during the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs running in the 70s across the region. It’s not until Monday night into Tuesday that we will run the risk for showers and thunderstorms. It will be even cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. High pressure builds in behind the cold front on Wednesday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will warm up a bit in the mid and upper 70s. This area of high pressure will likely stay in control for the day on Thursday. At this point, it looks like skies will be mainly clear with lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny to start, more clouds for the afternoon with low humidity once again. An isolated shower is possible, especially south. Highs will top out in the 70s across the state. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the 50s across the state. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s throughout the region. Showers and storms possible at night. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A few showers and storms possible. Cooler, highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s statewide.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 70s statewide.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.