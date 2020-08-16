Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Cloudy Tonight With A Shower Possible South

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will push off to our northeast tonight. An area of low pressure to our southwest will approach. However, it will not have a big impact on our state. There may be a few showers overnight along the Mid-Coast and Downeast Coast. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the 50s across the region.

A cold front will approach the state tomorrow. It will likely stay to our west during the day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs running in the 70s across the region. It’s not until Monday night into Tuesday that we will run the risk for showers and thunderstorms. It will be even cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. High pressure builds in behind the cold front on Wednesday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will warm up a bit in the mid and upper 70s. This area of high pressure will likely stay in control for the day on Thursday. At this point, it looks like skies will be mainly clear with lots of sunshine. Highs will run in the 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the 50s across the state. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s throughout the region. Showers and storms possible at night. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: A few showers and storms possible. Cooler, highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s statewide.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will run in the 70s statewide.

