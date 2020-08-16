Not enough signatures for ranked-choice referendum, SOS says

AUGUSTA, Maine (Associated Press) - Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has reaffirmed his decision that opponents of ranked-choice voting failed to submit enough valid signatures for another referendum.

The “amended determination” will now be considered by a Cumberland County Superior Court judge in a lawsuit.

The Republican Party is backing the referendum question aimed at nullifying a law passed by the Legislature in 2019 that extends the ranked-choice system to presidential primaries and presidential elections in Maine.

Dunlap previously ruled that the effort failed to reach 63,067 valid signatures needed to gain a spot on the statewide ballot.

Wednesday evening, Dunlap came to the same conclusion after another review of petitions.

