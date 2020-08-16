Advertisement

Not enough signatures for ranked-choice referendum, SOS says

Dunlap previously ruled that the effort failed to reach 63,067 valid signatures needed to gain a spot on the statewide ballot.
By WABI News Desk and Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (Associated Press) - Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap has reaffirmed his decision that opponents of ranked-choice voting failed to submit enough valid signatures for another referendum.

The “amended determination” will now be considered by a Cumberland County Superior Court judge in a lawsuit.

The Republican Party is backing the referendum question aimed at nullifying a law passed by the Legislature in 2019 that extends the ranked-choice system to presidential primaries and presidential elections in Maine.

Wednesday evening, Dunlap came to the same conclusion after another review of petitions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

