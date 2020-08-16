Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 21 new cases of coronavirus, 7 more cases in Penobscot County

Penobscot County has the highest number of new cases today with an additional seven being reported.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC is reporting 21 new cases of coronavirus They’re reporting the most new cases in Penobscot County.

The state total is 4,168. There are 417 active cases as of Sunday. 3,624 people have recovered. That number is up eight from Saturday.

There are no new deaths being reported Sunday, August 16th.

Looking at the cases county by county throughout the state, Penobscot County has the highest number of new cases with an additional seven being reported.

There are 178 total cases and 39 active cases there right now.

There are four new cases in York County.

Cumberland county has three new cases and 197 active cases.

Kennebec, Knox, Oxford, Waldo and Somerset Counties each have one new case a piece.

There are no new cases being reported in Piscataguis County where there are seven active cases being reported as of Sunday.

The Maine CDC is reporting two unknown cases right now.

