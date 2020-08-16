Advertisement

Forest Rangers rescue injured hiker on Mount Katahdin Saturday

Hiker rescued
Hiker rescued(Maine Forest Rangers)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker Saturday on Mount Katahdin.

They say yesterday afternoon a 55-year-old Lewiston man was hiking with friends.

As he was descending the mountain he fell and suffered a head injury.

A search and resuce effort was able to find him with help from Baxter Park Rangers.

The injured man was then air lifted to a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown.

