Forest Rangers rescue injured hiker on Mount Katahdin Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker Saturday on Mount Katahdin.

They say yesterday afternoon a 55-year-old Lewiston man was hiking with friends.

As he was descending the mountain he fell and suffered a head injury.

A search and resuce effort was able to find him with help from Baxter Park Rangers.

The injured man was then air lifted to a nearby hospital.

His condition is unknown.

