Forest Rangers rescue injured hiker on Mount Katahdin Saturday
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Forest Rangers rescued an injured hiker Saturday on Mount Katahdin.
They say yesterday afternoon a 55-year-old Lewiston man was hiking with friends.
As he was descending the mountain he fell and suffered a head injury.
A search and resuce effort was able to find him with help from Baxter Park Rangers.
The injured man was then air lifted to a nearby hospital.
His condition is unknown.
