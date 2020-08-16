Back to School Drive-Through Held in Augusta

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kids in need of school supplies had a way to get them in Augusta this afternoon.

It was the 3rd annual Greater Augusta Back to School event, where a variety of organizations gave out items like backpacks, pens, and pencils to families in a special drive-through.

Organizations that helped out included Hannafords, the Boy Scouts, and University of Maine in Augusta.

Organizers of the event say that this is vital to ensuring kids are prepared for school during a tough time.

"We just realized the need in this greater Augusta area for kids to go to school fully prepared," said Gerard Lapierre, President of Le Club Calumet, a longtime participant in the event, "and I think that's why we're doing this now, and it's just going to get bigger."

"The important thing is we're leveling the ball field for all children," added Lina Michaud, Exalted Ruler of the Augusta Elks Lodge, the original organizers behind the event. "I was just told from one of the workers that passed out a bag, the little boy kissed his backpack, so this what this is all about, making them feel good, helping them just to get a positive start to the school year."

Due to the success of this year's event, organizers will likely continue a drive through format in future years.

If you’d like to lend a helping hand for next year, you can arrange a donation at the Greater Augusta Back to School Event’s Facebook page.

