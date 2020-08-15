Advertisement

‘Wayne’s Wiffle for a Wish’ raises money for kids fighting life-threatening illnesses

Wayne's Wiffle for A Wish Tournament 2020
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The state's largest wiffle ball tournament took place Saturday.

The event took place at Union Street Complex in Bangor- the first event held there since the pandemic began.

For more than a decade, ‘Wayne’s Wiffle for A Wish’ has been helping Maine kids living with life-threatening illnesses.

All proceeds from the event benefit Make-a-Wish Maine.

Saturday’s tournament only had 13 teams, which is down from their usual 25 to 35 teams.

Masks and social distancing were required, as per CDC guidelines.

While the tournament did look a little different this year, organizers are happy they were able to put the event together in such a short time knowing there is a great need out there.

<-”We wanted to do what we could do to help them out in any way we can. There are still kids that are getting sick. There are still families that need things. There are still those things that happen, it doesn’t matter what’s going on with the pandemic or the health situation. That doesn’t matter. Those are still happening and if we can take care of one kid, one family, that’s fantastic. It matters more this year that ever before,” said organizer, Wayne Harvey.

If you missed Saturday’s event, you can still donate through the ‘Wayne’s Wiffle for A Wish’ Facebook page.

