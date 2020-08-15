“Waterville Rocks!” event goes online due to coronavirus concerns

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - ”Waterville Rocks!” is a musical event that typically happens in the city’s downtown square each summer, but this year of course that plan changed to prevent crowds from gathering.

Instead, the family-friendly concert series will have an online format that will be live-streamed on Facebook and on the website for the Waterville Opera House.

It's the fifth consecutive year for the event, but the first time they've ventured into a format that doesn't include a live audience.

Headlining this virtual event will be Maine's own Rustic Overtones.

You can see the show on August 28th at 7 in the evening.

