“Waterville Rocks!” event goes online due to coronavirus concerns
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - ”Waterville Rocks!” is a musical event that typically happens in the city’s downtown square each summer, but this year of course that plan changed to prevent crowds from gathering.
Instead, the family-friendly concert series will have an online format that will be live-streamed on Facebook and on the website for the Waterville Opera House.
It's the fifth consecutive year for the event, but the first time they've ventured into a format that doesn't include a live audience.
Headlining this virtual event will be Maine's own Rustic Overtones.
You can see the show on August 28th at 7 in the evening.
