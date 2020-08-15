Advertisement

USPS announces temporary price increase

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price increase that will go into effect from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27.

The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as much as $1.50.

USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The price increase is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The UAE is the first Gulf Arab state and only the third Arab nation to establish open and normalized relations with Israel, Iran’s regional archenemy.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

National

Portland police declare unlawful assembly amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

News

Two local breweries joining in on national effort to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor Beer Company and Black Bear Brewing joined together to create a Coffee Stout with a taste of Chocolate.

Latest News

News

“Waterville Rocks!” event goes online due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
You can see the show on August 28th at 7 in the evening.

News

Nonprofit looking for signatures to introduce new ADVENTURE plate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening Maine’s outdoor economy is sponsoring a new Maine license plate.

News

Champion the Cure Challenge to be held virtually Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The event raises money for patient care and research at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.

News

Federal funding to be used to help fight the opioid crisis in the Sebasticook Valley region

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It will help build and enhance prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

News

The Pour Farm in Union to host “Pints for Pets”

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

National

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Updated: 5 hours ago
Josephine continued to just barely hold on to its tropical storm status Friday as Tropical Storm Kyle formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of New England, packing winds near gale force but with no major population centers in its projected path.