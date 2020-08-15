Unity Residents Rally to Save Campus

UNITY, Maine (WABI) - Members of the community spoke out against a possible campus sale in Unity.

The event was a sit-in at the unity field of dreams organized by alumni and students of Unity College in response to the school's potential plan to sell the campus, alongside numerous staff layoffs.

Participants gathered and shared their stories, with some writing in a special journal while others made signs.

They said that the hope is to show how important the campus was to the community spirit.

"It's just kind of nice to physically see other people in a way and also just, having a physical platform to the show the community and other people that we're here and we're sad as well, and kind of banding together about it," said participant Cadence Foster, a student at the college.

The college said the potential sale and downsizing was in response to a plan to switch to a hybrid system of remote learning and smaller in-person classes to ensure the safety of students.

