UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph gives update on winter sports season developments

UMaine's Return to Play Winter Sports are still being discussed
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s return to play for winter sports are still being discussed. We got an update from Ken Ralph today on the prospect of having basketball and hockey seasons.

“We are planning on having winter sports. We just don’t know what we are going to do for a start date and don’t know what we are going to do for scheduling,” says UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph, “I wouldn’t be shocked if it is conference only. The PAC 12 deciding they were doing and postponing to January I think that has really caused some leagues to take a hard look. The sheer number of states, and density of populations we travel through in this league, creates some issues.... We are proud of what we are doing on campus. I like our plan, testing plan and everything. We don’t want to bring it back with us. I don’t want us to go on the road and bring it back to Orono.”

