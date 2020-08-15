Advertisement

Two local breweries joining in on national effort to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Two local breweries are joining in on a national effort to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Each brewery across the country designs a craft beer with the same logo, “Black is Beautiful.”

Bangor Beer Company and Black Bear Brewing joined together to create a Coffee Stout with a taste of Chocolate.

You can purchase it now at both locations in Bangor.

All of the proceeds go to support the NAACP legal defense fund.

“I just think it’s really important that we highlight it and we get it out for people. As craft brewers, we sort of have a platform to speak from,” Tim Gallon, Owner, Black Bear Brewing Company, said.

Both breweries say you should act fast, the beer has been selling quickly.

