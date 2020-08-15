The Pour Farm in Union to host “Pints for Pets”

UNION, Maine (WABI) -If you love animals and you happen to also love beer, an event in Union Saturday is combining both.

The Pour Farm on Crawfordsburn Lane is hosting the folks from Pope Memorial Humane Society for what they are calling "Pints for Pets".

This little pup is just one of the pets looking for a forever home.

Others will be there, too, ready for you to possibly begin the adoption process.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They’ll also have locally-made dog treats for sale, and you could sponsor a jar of treats to be taken back for a shelter dog or two.

