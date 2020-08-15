One person dead after fatal crash in New Limerick
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in New Limerick earlier this morning.
Police say 61-year-old Vincent True of Ludlow was traveling west on Drew Mills Road before his red pick-up left the road, struck a tree and rolled onto it's side.
True was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
