Nonprofit looking for signatures to introduce new ADVENTURE plate

AUGUSTA (WABI) - A non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening Maine’s outdoor economy is sponsoring a new Maine license plate.

The “ADVENTURE” plate needs 2,000 valid signatures from Maine’s registered drivers, as well as a $25 deposit for it to be considered by the Legislature.

Once approved, individuals who’ve made a reservation will receive a voucher redeemable for the new ADVENTURE plate.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to support marketing and workforce development for Maine’s outdoor industry.

“Outdoor recreation is a really important piece of Maine,” said Jenny Kordick, Maine Outdoor Brands Executive Director. “But it’s a really important piece of Maine’s economy as well. And so anyway that we can be supporting outdoor recreation and helping encouraging people to get outside, we’re all in. And so this license plate is a fun way to do that.”

Maine Outdoor Brands says If all goes as planned, the new plates are expected to be available in 2021.

To add your signature and reserve a plate, go to adventureplate.com.

