MPA Commissioner of Officials surveyed officials, has thoughts on possible protocols for safety

The MPA is still working to finalize a plan for fall sports
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association is still working to finalize a plan for fall sports. We spoke to the MPA Commissioner of Officials about how officials are feeling about return to play. They put out a survey this summer and got about 450 of the 700 back.

“Almost 70 percent said they were comfortable working. Would they wear a mask? About 70 percent said they would. They know they are going to have to use a hand held electronic whistle,” says MPA Commissioner of Officials Jeff Benson, “Their major concerns were for their own health and if they got the virus would they pass it on. They would like obviously to see some sort of testing, if at all possible, or a vaccine.”

Safety protocols are being discussed for all sports. Benson outlined a few you might see.

“At the beginning of most contests you have a meeting with the captains and the coaches. Those probably won’t take place. Ball people running up and down the sideline to get a new ball in play, well that might take a lot longer now. Sanitize the ball before it gets put back into play,” says Benson, “Kids have been playing the game their whole life and they have been accustomed to one way. Same with officials. They have been officiating with the protocols we’ve had in the past. It is going to take an adjustment for everyone involved. If we play.”

