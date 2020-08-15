Advertisement

Maine medical orgs to step up efforts to stop opioid deaths

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths.
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths.(Uncredited | U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) - The federal government is providing $4 million to help four medical organizations in Maine fight the state’s opioid crisis. Maine is in the midst of a stubborn epidemic of opioid deaths.

The state said 127 people died of drug overdoses in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 23% from the previous quarter.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King say the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program is providing support to medical organizations in Brewer, Portland, Skowhegan and Bangor.

Each organization is slated to receive $1 million to enhance and expand service for substance use and opioid use disorders in rural communities.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decreasing Clouds, Cooler & Breezy Today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Mostly cloudy skies this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. It will be on the breezy side with highs in the 70s statewide.

News

Two local breweries joining in on national effort to bring awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor Beer Company and Black Bear Brewing joined together to create a Coffee Stout with a taste of Chocolate.

News

“Waterville Rocks!” event goes online due to coronavirus concerns

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
You can see the show on August 28th at 7 in the evening.

News

Nonprofit looking for signatures to introduce new ADVENTURE plate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening Maine’s outdoor economy is sponsoring a new Maine license plate.

Latest News

News

Champion the Cure Challenge to be held virtually Saturday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The event raises money for patient care and research at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.

News

Federal funding to be used to help fight the opioid crisis in the Sebasticook Valley region

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It will help build and enhance prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

News

The Pour Farm in Union to host “Pints for Pets”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

News

Hampden Farmer’s Market thriving during pandemic

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Philbrick says it’s big and easily seen which is more than ideal in a pandemic.

News

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy to release limited edition ceramic bottles

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy is one of the most recognizable brands in Maine. Now the makers are introducing some limited bottles that you haven’t seen before.

News

Blue Hill Fair concessions being offered at fairground entrance

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Blue Hill Fair is hosting a different concession stand at the Ellsworth Road entrance to its fairgrounds every weekend through Labor Day.