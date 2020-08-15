Advertisement

Maine Maritime Academy suspends football program indefinitely

Maine Maritime Academy will not participate in athletic competition during fall semester
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy has suspended its football program indefinitely. They had already suspended all fall sports for the semester. MMA president Dr. William J. Brennan announced the decision is being made on a financial basis. He said in a statement, “The football program is our most expensive non-academic program.” They are also considering cutting the rugby and wrestling clubs. The president cited a 10 percent decrease in state funding is the reason for the cuts. They are reviewing all programs to keep the institution running. About 60 football players on the MMA roster. The program went 5-41 over the past 5 seasons. But it has been a great way for local athletes to continue there careers and get a great education.

