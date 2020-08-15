Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 29 new cases

COVID-19 Stats Saturday, August 15
COVID-19 Stats Saturday, August 15
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced one new coronavirus-related death in the state on Saturday.

The newly reported death was a man in his 90′s from Androscoggin County.

A total of 127 Mainers with COVID-19 have died since the outbreak began.

The 29 additional cases brings the total in Maine to 4,144.

A total of 3,616 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 12 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 127
  • Total cases: 4,144
  • Confirmed cases: 3,726
  • Probable cases: 418
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.38%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 0.7%
  • Patients recovered: 3,616
  • Active cases: 401
  • Currently hospitalized: 6
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 2
  • Patients on ventilators: 1
COVID-19 County Stats
COVID-19 County Stats(WABI)

