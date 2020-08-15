Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 29 new cases
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced one new coronavirus-related death in the state on Saturday.
The newly reported death was a man in his 90′s from Androscoggin County.
A total of 127 Mainers with COVID-19 have died since the outbreak began.
The 29 additional cases brings the total in Maine to 4,144.
A total of 3,616 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 12 over the past 24 hours.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 127
- Total cases: 4,144
- Confirmed cases: 3,726
- Probable cases: 418
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.38%
- 14-day positivity rate: 0.7%
- Patients recovered: 3,616
- Active cases: 401
- Currently hospitalized: 6
- Patients in intensive care unit: 2
- Patients on ventilators: 1
