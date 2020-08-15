Maine CDC reports 1 new coronavirus-related death, 29 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced one new coronavirus-related death in the state on Saturday.

The newly reported death was a man in his 90′s from Androscoggin County.

A total of 127 Mainers with COVID-19 have died since the outbreak began.

The 29 additional cases brings the total in Maine to 4,144.

A total of 3,616 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 12 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 127

Total cases: 4,144

Confirmed cases: 3,726

Probable cases: 418

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.38%

14-day positivity rate: 0.7%

Patients recovered: 3,616

Active cases: 401

Currently hospitalized: 6

Patients in intensive care unit: 2

Patients on ventilators: 1

COVID-19 County Stats (WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.