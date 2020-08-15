Historic fort in desperate need of repair

CASCO BAY, Maine (WMTW) - Fort Gorges has been sitting Casco Bay for more than 150 years. The island is labeled as a public park. A group known as Friends of Fort Gorges uses grants and donations to maintain the island.

They hope people will visit the historic site to grow an appreciation for the old fort. The group has started a new campaign called Your Fort. The goal is to raise five hundred thousand dollars for major structural repairs. The money would be used to fix serious ceiling damage on the archways of the second floor. This area is currently closed to the public.

Small CDC approved boat tours have been taking place throughout the pandemic. The Executive Director of Friends of Fort Gorges say “It’s a magical place and you cant really imagine how magical or how iconic it is until you set foot on the property.”

If you’d like to donate to the Your Fort campaign you can visit friendsoffortgorges.org

