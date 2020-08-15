Hampden Farmer’s Market thriving during pandemic

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local farmer’s market that’s been around close to a decade is seeing more traffic despite the pandemic.

The Hampden Farmer’s Market has been setting up shop in different locations for eight years now.

Market Manager, Lauri Philbrick, says Saint Matthews Church was gracious enough to provide them with their latest spot.

It’s on Western Avenue.

Philbrick says it’s big and easily seen which is more than ideal in a pandemic.

It’s a necessity.

Philbrick says they’ve even been able to add a few more vendors.

She said, “Ever since we have been here people have been raving about it. The customers can see us. We get I didn’t know there was a market. It’s easy in, easy out. The social distancing people are respectful and it’s just a perfect place.”

In the summer months, they would have been in the town office parking lot, but that’s under construction.

Stop by every Friday from two to 5:30 p.m.

