Fort Knox Holds Annual “Fido and Friends” Weekend

PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Animal lovers got to see all sorts of furry friends at Fort Knox.

It was part of Fido and Friends, a yearly tradition for the fort that went through some changes in response to COVID-19.

While they weren't able to do the classic competitions, people could buy supplies from vendors, take their pets through an obstacle course, and even adopt a new friend while they were.

Organizers say that while they had to downscale, it didn't stop people from having a fun day with their pets.

"Even with Coronavirus, we figured out we'd try to do an opportunity where people can bring their pets as they have in the years past," explained Dean Martin, Executive Director of the Friends of Fort Knox.

"It's not so much contests, but today we have some animal rescues, we have some vendors that are selling supplies, we have an agility course and we have a kissing booth. There's some fun things to bring the pets along on your day when you come out to visit Fort Knox."

The fort hopes to hold larger scale events, such as Fright at the Fort, later in the year, but the exact plans are to be decided.

