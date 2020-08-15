Federal funding to be used to help fight the opioid crisis in the Sebasticook Valley region

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - One million dollars in federal funding will be used to help fight the opioid crisis in the Sebasticook Valley region.

Northern Light Health was awarded the money.

It will help build and enhance prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield will work with Acadia Hospital and a group of community partners to determine how to best use the funds.

The Sebasticook Valley region includes the communities of Detroit, Dexter, Hartland, Newport, Palmyra, Pittsfield, and Saint Albans.

