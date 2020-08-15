Advertisement

Decreasing Clouds, Breezy & Cooler Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will stay just to the north today. The dry weather will continue as well with low humidity. It is mostly cloudy in the central and southern parts of the state this morning. Skies will slowly begin to clear throughout the afternoon and more sunshine is likely later today. Highs will run in the 70s statewide. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. It will be a comfortable night for sleeping with lows dropping back to the 50s for most areas.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely for the day tomorrow. There is the chance for an isolated shower as we head into the afternoon and evening. The best chance would be for the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the 70s once again. A cold front will approach the state on Monday. It will likely stay to our west during the day. Skies will be variably cloudy with highs running in the 70s across the region. It’s not until Monday night into Tuesday that we will run the risk for showers and thunderstorms. It will be even cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. High pressure builds in behind the cold front on Wednesday. Skies will clear out and temperatures will warm up a bit in the mid and upper 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning with more sunshine this afternoon. The low humidity will continue today as well. It will not be as warm; highs will run in the 70s statewide. Breezy, winds northeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfy. Lows will fall back to the 50s for much of the state. Winds light out of the northeast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with low humidity once again. An isolated shower is possible, especially south. Highs will top out in the 70s across the state. Winds east at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s throughout the region. Showers and storms possible at night.

Tuesday: A few showers and storms possible. Cooler, highs will run in the upper 60s to mid 70s across the state.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s statewide.

