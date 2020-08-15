Advertisement

Competition heats up at 2nd annual Chamber Smokin BBQ

Ribs at Due South BBQ
Ribs at Due South BBQ(WDBJ7)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Six teams competed at this years 2nd annual Chamber Smokin BBQ. Organizers and competitors take this very seriously, but it’s all for the love of delicious food.

Organizers say that they have taken COVID-19 precautions to ensure everyone stays safe “So we have social distancing markings so if you’re waiting in line to be served, we do require a mask if you are not eating and we do encourage the social distancing we do have gloves and masks for everybody if they need to use them.” - Sirois LaNiece. She feels that with so much being canceled due to the pandemic holding the event was very important, adding “The year has been tough we haven’t had the opportunity to have events and we’ve had to be very careful to make sure that we follow the rules so it was very exciting to have the governor say that we could have 200 people on venue.”

The chamber plans to host the event again next July.

