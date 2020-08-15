Champion the Cure Challenge to be held virtually Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A virtual event will be held tomorrow to honor and recognize those who have made a difference in fighting cancer and support survivors.

The Champion The Cure Challenge, the region’s largest cancer fundraiser, moved to a virtual format to prevent large gatherings.

The event raises money for patient care and research at Northern Light Cancer Care in Brewer.

This year's virtual effort has proven to be a success and those who are participating are doing so in some unique ways.

Check out the Champion the Cure Challenge Facebook page at 10 a.m. Saturday to hear about those adventures and why this mission matters to so many.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.