Champion the Cure Challenge nearing $250,000 goal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Champion the Cure Challenge brings thousands together every year in a variety of events.

All of which aim to raise money for cancer research at the Lafayette Family Cancer Institute in Brewer.

Saturday would’ve been the popular walk, bike and run event, however it was cancelled due to the Coronavirus.

This year, the event went virtual on Facebook, and now folks are being challenged to do the event yourself.

You can get creative with it, some folks have gone outside of the box like building a shed, or riding a horse.

Encourage sponsors for your challenge and help them reach their goal of $250,000 this year.

”The support has not gone away. Even in all these times and I know people are struggling financially and weren’t able to get together and celebrate. But people still support the cause and they think it’s so important and want to do something that makes a difference for us,” said Gert Nesin, a participant and cancer survivor.

As of today, Champion the Cure has raised over $220,000.

Their deadline this year is September 30th.

If you’d like to participate or donate, go to the following website: https://secure.northernlighthealth.org/site/TR?fr_id=1290&pg=entry

