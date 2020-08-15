Bruins G Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs over COVID-19

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the team’s playoff run.

The Vezina Trophy finalist said in a statement Saturday morning before Game 3 of Boston’s playoff series against Carolina that “at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family.”

Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and was second in save percentage and shutouts.

After a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, Rask said he complained that the NHL’s fan-free playoffs lacked the usual intensity.

