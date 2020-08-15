Advertisement

Bruins G Tuukka Rask opts out of NHL playoffs over COVID-19

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, reacts after allowing a goal by St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, reacts after allowing a goal by St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, of Russia, during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (KY3)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask has opted out of the team’s playoff run.

The Vezina Trophy finalist said in a statement Saturday morning before Game 3 of Boston’s playoff series against Carolina that “at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family.”

Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and was second in save percentage and shutouts.

After a 3-2 loss on Thursday night, Rask said he complained that the NHL’s fan-free playoffs lacked the usual intensity.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Maine Maritime Academy suspends football program indefinitely

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine Maritime Academy has suspended its football program indefinitely. They had already suspended all fall sports for the semester.

Sports

MPA Commissioner of Officials surveyed officials, has thoughts on possible protocols for safety

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
The Maine Principal’s Association is still working to finalize a plan for fall sports. We spoke to the MPA Commissioner of Officials about how officials are feeling about return to play. They put out a survey this summer and got about 450 of the 700 back.

Sports

UMaine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph gives update on winter sports season developments

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
UMaine’s return to play for winter sports are still being discussed. We got an update from Ken Ralph today on the prospect of having basketball and hockey seasons.

Sports

Winslow athlete sisters reach the summit on goal to climb Maine’s 14 tallest peaks

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
There are 14 mountains 4000 feet or higher in Maine. Two athletic sisters from Winslow stepped up to their mom’s challenge to climb them all...

Latest News

Sports

Inaugural Maine Event goes to Bilodeau, Seavey hits Albatross

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
Inaugural Maine Event goes to Bilodeau.

Sports

Foxcroft Academy suspends summer workouts due to health/safety concerns, A.D. Tim Smith steps down

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:06 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Foxcroft suspends summer workouts due to safety/health concerns. Athletic Director Tim Smith steps down.

Sports

Wayne Harvey’s Wiffle for a Wish is set to go Saturday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Wayne Harvey's Wiffle for a Wish is set to go Saturday.

Sports

Legendary Winslow football coach Mike Siviski retires

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Winslow football coaching legend Mike Siviski has retired.

Sports

Vermont fall sports update eliminates contact football for fall, indoor volleyball, MPA still working toward fall season

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Vermont fall sports update.

Sports

Maine women’s basketball ranked top 25 nationally in GPA, spending summer learning about racial inequality

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine women's basketball ranks top 25 nationally in GPA