Blue Hill Fair concessions being offered at fairground entrance

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Most of Maine’s annual summer fairs have been cancelled this year, but in Blue Hill you still have a chance to grab some traditional fair-foods favorites.

The Blue Hill Fair is hosting a different concession stand at the Ellsworth Road entrance to its fairgrounds every weekend through Labor Day.

Yogis opened up it’s take-out window Friday at noon.

They are serving Funnel Cake, Fried Dough, and jerk-chicken and rice until 8 pm tonight - then noon to 8 tomorrow and Sunday.

“We’re happy just to be here and do what we normally do in the summer,” said Yogis funnel cake Master Chef Greg Shorey. “It doesn’t have to be a lot. Just- be here and do it. It makes us feel good to make fresh food, and it makes us feel good to get out of the house and do it for people.”

For more information and to see which concession stand will be there next weekend, check out the Blue Hill Fair on Facebook.

