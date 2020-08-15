Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy to release limited edition ceramic bottles

(WABI) -Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy is one of the most recognizable brands in Maine. Now the makers are introducing some limited bottles that you haven’t seen before.

The hand painted ceramic bottles are in the shape of famous Maine Light Houses. A series of six different light houses will be released in the coming months.

Only 5400 of each will be produced. The first set of ceramics to be released are replica’s of the West Quoddy Head Light.

“Have some fun with it,” said Gary Shaw, Executive V.P of M.S. Walker, the makers of Allen’s. “Create a collectable, and tie in something that has become iconic within the consumers of Maine to an iconic part of Maine’s tradition which is their lighthouses.”

Allen’s Coffee Brandy says it will be asking it’s social media followers which lighthouses they would like to see made into ceramic bottles next.

