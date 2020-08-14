Advertisement

Winslow holds 49th Blueberry Festival

Winslow Blueberry Fesitval
Winslow Blueberry Fesitval(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) -The Winslow Blueberry Festival isn’t letting the coronavirus get in the way of their celebration.

Volunteers are making 700 blueberry pies and "all things blueberry" baked goods to be picked up.

This is the 49th year that the festival will take place.

This year will be a drive-through, take-out event with social distancing protocols put in place.

“There’s a sense of community with the broader community and all the towns around, people that come every year and people who email me to say Mary I’m gonna come get pies this year, what time to I come,” said volunteer Mary Morrison.

The festival will be held from eight AM to noon on Saturday at Winslow Congregational Church.

Proceeds will go towards the local humanitarian and Christian service work of the church.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Some Theatre Company preparing for their first live performance since the start of the pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Some Theatre Company prepares for The Haunting of Hill House

Community

Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Updated: 12 hours ago
Rep. Jared Golden announces new proposal to expand high-speed internet

Community

MDI Arts for Justice seeking artists for pop-up art show

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
This exhibition plans to explore issues of racial justice and inspire positive change from a place of creativity within the local community.

News

Anonymous donor gives $70,000 to small businesses and charitable organizations in Skowhegan

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
An anonymous donor gave the grant to 10 businesses and charitable organizations.

Latest News

Community

Bangor thrift store seeking volunteers

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Saturday is their busiest day and they could use a few extra hands.

Community

Camden to host Summer Sounds Concert on Sunday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The concert is put on by the town and Camden National Bank.

Local

Hannaford donates $25,000 to help local agency support families impacted by COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Hannaford Supermarkets is stepping up to help 500 families across Southern and Central Maine.

News

Common Street Arts unveils new large-scale art exhibit

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Common Street Arts in Waterville is presenting new work by Ian Trask entitled, unEarth.

News

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

News

The Grand seeking auditions for upcoming Country Music Triubte Show

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
The Country Music Tribute Show is still in the planning stages so there are no exact dates available just yet.