Winslow holds 49th Blueberry Festival

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) -The Winslow Blueberry Festival isn’t letting the coronavirus get in the way of their celebration.

Volunteers are making 700 blueberry pies and "all things blueberry" baked goods to be picked up.

This is the 49th year that the festival will take place.

This year will be a drive-through, take-out event with social distancing protocols put in place.

“There’s a sense of community with the broader community and all the towns around, people that come every year and people who email me to say Mary I’m gonna come get pies this year, what time to I come,” said volunteer Mary Morrison.

The festival will be held from eight AM to noon on Saturday at Winslow Congregational Church.

Proceeds will go towards the local humanitarian and Christian service work of the church.

