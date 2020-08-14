Advertisement

Winslow athlete sisters reach the summit on goal to climb Maine's 14 tallest peaks

Two athletic sisters from Winslow stepped up to their mom’s challenge to climb mountains...
Two athletic sisters from Winslow stepped up to their mom’s challenge to climb mountains...(Brenda Nichols)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - There are 14 mountains 4000 feet or higher in Maine. Two athletic sisters from Winslow stepped up to their mom’s challenge to climb them all...

“We started doing it,” says Winslow freshman Emily Nichols, “and the idea of the achievement became more clear.”

Since 2017 Kate, Emily and their family have been chasing the goal of climbing all 14.

“We knew it would take time because it is kind of a big goal,” says Kate Nichols, “so we just spaced it out.”

They did three in one day.

“South Crocker, North Crocker, and Redington,” says Emily, “In retrospect, we end up doing South Crocker three times. There were some tears at the end.”

The sisters play both play multiple sports for Winslow. They say it prepared them for the hiking.

“it just all really helped us be able to climb mountains,” says Kate, “and then climbing mountains made us able to do sports better.”

“From when started to the mountain that we last did,” adds Emily, “I could really see the difference in myself.”

They reached their mission of summiting all 14, this summer, with Bigelow.

“I didn’t realize it was going to be this whole big thing,” says Kate.

“People ask me all the time how does it feel,” says Emily, “I’m like I didn’t realize how big a deal it was until it was over.”

The tallest one was the girls favorite.

“Katahdin,” says Emily, “it was so beautiful. When we got to the top it is definitely as beautiful as people say.”

“Katahdin was my favorite hike too,” says Kate, “It’s also because it is the biggest one so it felt like most... good I guess.”

With a gained appreciation...

“You can see the shadow of the clouds below you,” says Kate, “that’s just one of the coolest parts.”

...for the greatness of Maine.

“You feel like you are on top of the world,” says Emily, “You can see like everything.”

