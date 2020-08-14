Advertisement

Warm & Comfortable This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s for most locales. There will be an upper level disturbance crossing northern areas during the day and that could trigger a few showers across the north this afternoon otherwise plan on a mainly dry day. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s for nighttime temperatures.

Our weekend looks good too. Northeasterly flow will make for cooler temperatures this weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80° both Saturday and Sunday. It looks like the northeast flow will also bring some more cloudiness into the region over the weekend but with dry weather expected the weekend will be decent despite the increase in clouds. Saturday will feature partly sunny skies followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. A cold front approaching the state Monday will give us a chance for a few scattered showers mainly over northern and western parts of the state. The cold front will cross the state Tuesday giving all locations a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. 

Rest of Today: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs between 77°-86°. North/northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 54°-61°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Northeast wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible mainly over northern and western areas. Highs in the 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

